Zacks: Brokerages Expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to announce $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $2.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $7.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,189,000 after buying an additional 22,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 531,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $174.17 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.03 and its 200-day moving average is $173.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of -967.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

