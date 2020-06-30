Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.00 Million

Analysts expect that SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) will announce $112.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.00 million to $137.00 million. SP Plus posted sales of $414.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year sales of $645.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $676.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $724.80 million, with estimates ranging from $644.00 million to $805.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Sidoti reduced their target price on SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on SP Plus in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $434.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SP Plus during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SP Plus by 35.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SP Plus by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in SP Plus by 53.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

