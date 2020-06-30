Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) to announce sales of $271.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $276.30 million and the lowest is $265.90 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $312.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.97 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities upgraded ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICU Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.67.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.15, for a total transaction of $310,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,408.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $1,850,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 340,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,085,159.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,310,440 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 38.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $180.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 0.56. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $148.89 and a 1-year high of $259.72.

ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

