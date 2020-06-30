Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Post $0.83 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.81. Equity Residential posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $682.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $57.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 111.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 68.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

