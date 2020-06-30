Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to post $3.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.58 billion and the lowest is $2.52 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $12.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $14.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $15.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Gabelli cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

NYSE:ECL opened at $195.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.76. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total value of $2,596,267.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,752.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3.3% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 4.2% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 26,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 329,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

