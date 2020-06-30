Zacks: Analysts Expect Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) to post sales of $134.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.00 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $123.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $569.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $566.00 million to $572.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $542.12 million, with estimates ranging from $529.60 million to $572.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Axos Financial.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.23 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AX. Raymond James cut their price target on Axos Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Axos Financial stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.40. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,921,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.