Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $441.76 Million

Analysts expect Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report sales of $441.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $456.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $410.30 million. Middleby posted sales of $761.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.37 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Middleby from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. CL King assumed coverage on Middleby in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.20.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $98,051.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,545.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.76 per share, with a total value of $99,330.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,660 shares of company stock valued at $495,723. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,860,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.60. Middleby has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day moving average is $85.18.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

