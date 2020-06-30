Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Post $0.79 EPS

Analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.81. Eversource Energy posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ES. UBS Group upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $7,597,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 271,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,295,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,198,000 after purchasing an additional 740,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $83.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.36. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

