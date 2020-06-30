Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) will announce sales of $176.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.90 million and the highest is $179.00 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management reported sales of $200.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full year sales of $753.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $746.10 million to $760.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $788.90 million, with estimates ranging from $779.30 million to $798.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 181.49%. The company had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $24.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of APAM opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $38.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

