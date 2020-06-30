Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $120.00 price target on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XLNX. Cfra lowered their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.58.

XLNX stock opened at $91.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,765.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,343 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $32,298,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 239,409 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

