Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XERS shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $78,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 117,493 shares in the company, valued at $417,100.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul R. Edick bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $116,820.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 95,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,045.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $33,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XERS opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,100.00% and a negative return on equity of 323.82%. Equities analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

