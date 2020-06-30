WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.02

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and traded as low as $12.79. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 134,663 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WIR.U shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$12.75 to C$13.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.50 to C$12.75 in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.10.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.