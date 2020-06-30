WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.02

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and traded as low as $12.79. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 134,663 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WIR.U. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.50 to C$12.75 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$12.75 to C$13.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.10.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

