Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) vs. ITM Power (NASDAQ:ITMPF) Financial Contrast

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) and ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and ITM Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodward, Inc.Common Stock 9.48% 18.93% 8.42% ITM Power N/A N/A N/A

83.2% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and ITM Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodward, Inc.Common Stock $2.90 billion 1.60 $259.60 million $4.88 15.30 ITM Power $5.99 million 192.03 -$12.33 million N/A N/A

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than ITM Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and ITM Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodward, Inc.Common Stock 0 4 5 0 2.56 ITM Power 0 1 0 0 2.00

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has a consensus target price of $92.57, indicating a potential upside of 23.97%. Given Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Woodward, Inc.Common Stock is more favorable than ITM Power.

Risk & Volatility

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITM Power has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock beats ITM Power on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems. It also provides aftermarket maintenance, repair, overhaul, and other services to commercial airlines, repair facilities, military depots, third party repair shops, and other end users. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tier-one suppliers, and various contractors, as well as through aftermarket sales of components, such as provisioning spares or replacements, and spare parts. Its Industrial segment designs, produces, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, fluids, gases, motion, combustion, and electricity. Its products include actuators, valves, pumps, fuel injection systems, solenoids, ignition systems, speed controls, electronics and software, power converters, sensors, and other devices that measure, communicate, and protect electrical distribution systems for use in industrial gas turbines, steam turbines, reciprocating engines, electric power generation and power distribution systems, wind turbines, and compressors. This segment sells its products, aftermarket products, and other related services to OEMs through an independent network of distributors, as well as directly to end users. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, clean fuel production, and renewable chemistry in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers HGas for power-to-gas applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions. In addition, it operates 13 hydrogen refueling stations. The company has a strategic partnership agreement with Sumitomo Corporation for the development of multi-megawatt projects in Japan. ITM Power Plc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

