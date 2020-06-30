Wisdomtree U.S. Esg Fund (NYSEARCA:EXT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.48

Wisdomtree U.S. Esg Fund (NYSEARCA:EXT)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and traded as high as $33.20. Wisdomtree U.S. Esg Fund shares last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 4,206 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $33.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Wisdomtree U.S. Esg Fund by 237.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 35,039 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wisdomtree U.S. Esg Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wisdomtree U.S. Esg Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wisdomtree U.S. Esg Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wisdomtree U.S. Esg Fund by 567.9% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Total Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the United States stock market.

