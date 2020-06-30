WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $47.25

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.25 and traded as high as $47.42. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $47.06, with a volume of 652,600 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.25.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.