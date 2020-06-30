Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WTB has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,900 ($35.69) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.00) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,800 ($34.46) to GBX 2,000 ($24.61) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($35.69) target price (down from GBX 3,610 ($44.43)) on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whitbread presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,334.38 ($41.03).

Shares of LON:WTB opened at GBX 2,230 ($27.44) on Monday. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 1,805.50 ($22.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,194 ($63.92). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,522.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,511.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 3,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,385 ($29.35), for a total value of £80,088.30 ($98,558.09). Also, insider Frank Fiskers purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,441 ($30.04) per share, with a total value of £29,292 ($36,047.26).

Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

