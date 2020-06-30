WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SMWH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WH Smith from GBX 2,210 ($27.20) to GBX 1,800 ($22.15) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.23) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,250 ($15.38)) on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 1,535 ($18.89) price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,857.86 ($22.86).

Shares of LON SMWH opened at GBX 1,048 ($12.90) on Monday. WH Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 584.04 ($7.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,660 ($32.73). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,077.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,694.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.10.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

