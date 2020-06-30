Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.49

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and traded as high as $11.95. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd shares last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 726,719 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIA. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 237,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 80,979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd Company Profile (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.