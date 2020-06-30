Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.49

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and traded as high as $11.95. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd shares last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 726,719 shares.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd Company Profile (NYSE:WIA)
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
