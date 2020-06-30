Western Areas (ASX:WSA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.51

Western Areas Ltd (ASX:WSA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.51 and traded as low as $2.05. Western Areas shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 1,089,013 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$2.14 and its 200 day moving average is A$2.51. The stock has a market cap of $585.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Western Areas Company Profile (ASX:WSA)

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates in Australia. The company develops high grade nickel mines; and explores for nickel sulphides and other base metals. Its flagship property is the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

