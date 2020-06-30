Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,652 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.35% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $21,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 34.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 112,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on WABC. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of WABC opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.14.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

