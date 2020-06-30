Wesfarmers (ASX:WES) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.60

Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and traded as high as $37.65. Wesfarmers shares last traded at $37.59, with a volume of 2,028,045 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$37.60 and a 200-day moving average price of A$40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.73, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In other news, insider Sharon Warburton acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$41.75 ($28.60) per share, with a total value of A$192,050.00 ($131,541.10).

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

