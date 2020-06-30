Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 132,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 89,305 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 756,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,720,000 after purchasing an additional 38,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.