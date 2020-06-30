Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,020,776 Shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 93.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020,776 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.06% of Red Rock Resorts worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,191,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRR opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $27.91.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($2.31). The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.43 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RRR. Nomura Instinet dropped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

