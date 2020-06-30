Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pan American Silver (PAAS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) recently:

6/20/2020 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

6/19/2020 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

6/17/2020 – Pan American Silver had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $24.50 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/12/2020 – Pan American Silver had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $22.50 to $26.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/12/2020 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

6/11/2020 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

6/5/2020 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/29/2020 – Pan American Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial.

5/29/2020 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

5/28/2020 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

5/20/2020 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/20/2020 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating.

5/19/2020 – Pan American Silver had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Pan American Silver had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $21.00 to $24.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Pan American Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at FBR & Co from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of PAAS opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.00, a PEG ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $30.59.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $358.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 962.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

