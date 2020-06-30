Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AeroVironment (AVAV)

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/25/2020 – AeroVironment was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

6/24/2020 – AeroVironment had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – AeroVironment had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $71.00 to $86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – AeroVironment had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2020 – AeroVironment was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

6/10/2020 – AeroVironment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/3/2020 – AeroVironment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/14/2020 – AeroVironment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/6/2020 – AeroVironment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $80.11. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 7.56.

Get AeroVironment Inc alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.