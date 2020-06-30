Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for United Natural Foods (UNFI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI):

6/16/2020 – United Natural Foods is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/15/2020 – United Natural Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $7.00 to $22.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – United Natural Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – United Natural Foods had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

6/10/2020 – United Natural Foods was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

5/20/2020 – United Natural Foods was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/15/2020 – United Natural Foods had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $22.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – United Natural Foods was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/13/2020 – United Natural Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $8.00 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – United Natural Foods was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2020 – United Natural Foods is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

UNFI stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $974.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. United Natural Foods Inc has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $23.38.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Natural Foods Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 105,686 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 12.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 19.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 22.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 70,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at $4,319,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

