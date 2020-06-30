Wedbush Reiterates Buy Rating for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 199.79% from the stock’s current price.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.90.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $46.70 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.43.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.53% and a negative return on equity of 430.51%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $50,385,898.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 595,817 shares of company stock worth $50,405,516. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,823,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.