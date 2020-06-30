Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Webster Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

WBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.22.

WBS stock opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.03. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $54.04. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.69.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,748,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,674,000 after purchasing an additional 152,662 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,644,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,555,000 after purchasing an additional 110,757 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,754,000 after purchasing an additional 262,063 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,327,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,294,000 after purchasing an additional 188,058 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,066,000 after purchasing an additional 187,954 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Webster Financial news, Director William L. Atwell bought 2,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.57 per share, for a total transaction of $71,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,641.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William L. Atwell bought 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,532.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,925 over the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.