Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAT. Bank of America reduced their target price on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Waters from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $176.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. Waters has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $245.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.69 and a 200-day moving average of $204.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). Waters had a return on equity of 1,937.83% and a net margin of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waters will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $1,744,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

