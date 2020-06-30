Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WMG. Guggenheim started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.69.

Shares of NYSE:WMG opened at $31.43 on Monday. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $34.76.

There is no company description available for Warner Music Group Corp.

