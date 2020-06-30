Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($29.21) price target on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VIV. Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($34.83) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.40) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.20 ($29.44) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €29.22 ($32.83).

Shares of EPA VIV opened at €22.96 ($25.80) on Monday. Vivendi has a one year low of €16.85 ($18.93) and a one year high of €24.87 ($27.94). The company’s fifty day moving average is €21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.60.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

