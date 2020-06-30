Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $837.28

Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $837.28 and traded as low as $694.00. Vitec Group shares last traded at $700.00, with a volume of 3,640 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Vitec Group from GBX 570 ($7.01) to GBX 630 ($7.75) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 680.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 837.28. The company has a market cap of $319.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In related news, insider Martin Green sold 30,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 684 ($8.42), for a total transaction of £208,059.12 ($256,041.25).

Vitec Group Company Profile (LON:VTC)

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

