Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.70

Victoria Oil & Gas plc (LON:VOG)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and traded as high as $3.94. Victoria Oil & Gas shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 335,375 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.82.

Victoria Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:VOG)

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, and distribution of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project located in Cameroon. It also supplies energy products, such as thermal gas, condensate, and gas for electricity generation to industrial customers through a 50 kilometers pipeline in Douala.

