ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VSAT shares. BidaskClub cut ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ViaSat from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ViaSat from $82.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays raised ViaSat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ViaSat by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,970,000 after purchasing an additional 36,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ViaSat by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in ViaSat by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ViaSat by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its holdings in ViaSat by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,839,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 304,922 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3,676.32, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.14. ViaSat has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.62.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $591.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.38 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ViaSat will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

