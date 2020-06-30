VEREIT 6.7 SRS F CUM REDM PRF (NYSE:VER.PF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.91

VEREIT 6.7 SRS F CUM REDM PRF (NYSE:VER.PF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and traded as high as $25.18. VEREIT 6.7 SRS F CUM REDM PRF shares last traded at $25.14, with a volume of 90,200 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39.

About VEREIT 6.7 SRS F CUM REDM PRF (NYSE:VER.PF)

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.8 billion including approximately 3,900 properties and 89.5 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

