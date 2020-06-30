Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $10.62 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,351 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 19,844 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.8% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,507 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $198.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.00 and its 200-day moving average is $170.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,495.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $203.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

