Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Stake Lessened by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 95.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,312 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,645,000 after acquiring an additional 118,173 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,710,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.23.

VEEV stock opened at $230.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $244.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.07, for a total value of $7,232,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $47,606.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,105 shares of company stock valued at $18,205,178. 13.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

