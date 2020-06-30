Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Unity Bancorp were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 256,959 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert H. Dallas II bought 7,500 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $107,925.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David D. Dallas bought 5,000 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $73,250.00. Insiders have acquired 50,295 shares of company stock worth $741,063 in the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of UNTY stock opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 26.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

