UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.96 Billion

Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) will announce sales of $63.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.41 billion and the highest is $64.63 billion. UnitedHealth Group posted sales of $60.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $259.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.76 billion to $263.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $279.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $269.83 billion to $289.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.13.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $289.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.26. The company has a market cap of $273.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after buying an additional 7,261,158 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after buying an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,899,000 after buying an additional 1,744,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,628 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.