United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 111,134 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,196,249 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 111,134 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.5% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $177,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $198.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,495.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $203.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

