Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €48.42 ($54.40).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever has a 12 month low of €42.10 ($47.30) and a 12 month high of €52.29 ($58.75).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.