UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $378.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) will report $378.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $388.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $367.26 million. UniFirst reported sales of $453.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UniFirst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $122,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 378.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,855,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $176.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.83. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $217.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

