UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $378.28 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) will post $378.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $388.57 million and the lowest is $367.26 million. UniFirst reported sales of $453.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.48 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

UNF stock opened at $176.42 on Tuesday. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $217.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $122,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 378.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

