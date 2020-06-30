Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.70

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.70 and traded as low as $5.25. Unico American shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Unico American from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

