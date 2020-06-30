UIL (LON:UTL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $189.34

UIL Ltd (LON:UTL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $189.34 and traded as low as $175.00. UIL shares last traded at $175.00, with a volume of 81 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.73, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $152.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 163.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 189.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. UIL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

