UBS Group AG Trims Position in MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,718 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in MDC Partners were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MDC Partners by 559.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 28,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 245,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 56,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MDC Partners alerts:

In other MDC Partners news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn bought 50,000 shares of MDC Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

MDCA opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.67. MDC Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $327.74 million during the quarter.

MDC Partners Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.