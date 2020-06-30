UBS Group AG Sells 7,518 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,518 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Lands’ End by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lands' End alerts:

LE stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.83 million, a PE ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $18.39.

A number of research firms have commented on LE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.