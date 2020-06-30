UBS Group AG Sells 71,084 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 93.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 71,084 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ferro were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ferro by 419.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 1,448.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the first quarter worth $99,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 15.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOE shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ferro from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

FOE stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $904.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Ferro Co. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.34 million. Ferro had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 24.68%. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

