UBS Group AG Sells 692 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $70.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.01 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

